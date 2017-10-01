One person injured in shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting in Pamplico. The victim was transported to an area hospital for a gunshot wound, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident along with the Pamplico Police Department. No additional information is available at this time.

