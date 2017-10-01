Shots fired at Robeson County deputy

One person was injured in a stabbing at the Sea Banks Motor Inn in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. One individual was arrested in the incident. The vicitim’s condition is unknown at this time. MBPD continue to investigate the incident.More >>
A Myrtle Beach convenience store employee was allegedly pepper sprayed during a robbery Saturday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Myrtle Beach Police responded to the Speedway Convenience Store at 1845 Mr. Joe White Avenue in regards to a robbery at approximately 4:30 p.m.More >>
The Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting a Walk for the Animals event on October 22nd, according to a Facebook post by the humane society. October 6st is the last day for sponsors to sign up for the event. Vendors have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to attendees. Vendor spaces are $50, while the rate for non-profits is $25.More >>
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Little River, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Demontray Hill, 27 of Shallotte, was hit as he walked northbound on Highway 17. Hill died on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the incident. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.More >>
October is fire safety month, and Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue wishes to prepare residents in case of a fire. If there is smoke in your home, it is advised that residents get as low as possible to the ground and crawl to the closest door. The door should be felt with the back of your hand to see if it is hot. If it is, a piece of clothing or towel should be used to keep the smoke out.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.More >>
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
