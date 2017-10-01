Murrells Inlet community remembers Perry's Bait Shop owner

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet community continues to mourn the loss of Jessica Lynn Hill. The 36-year-old was the owner of Perry’s Bait & Tackle right on the Marsh Walk.

“I just couldn’t believe it - I was devastated," said bait shop customer Dale Stoker. "It was hard to believe it was real and then when I heard what had happened it’s even harder to understand what happened."

On Friday, officials responded to a fire at Perry’s Bait & Tackle. Witnesses told police they saw a man leaving the area in a boat right after the fire. That man was identified as Eric Perry.

Search teams found Perry on the boat with the body later identified as Jessica Hill on board.

“The hard part's for her kids," Stoker said. "To be that young and now the kids have the rest of their life."

Residents say Hill was an active member in the Murrells Inlet community.

“She was very kind and always helpful. She loved her job and you can tell by the way she was. She just loved everybody that came in," Stoker said. “Everyone in the Inlet's extremely sorry and condolences from us and everybody that came in.”

Perry has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson in the second degree. Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

