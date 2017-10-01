Thousands attend Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival

The Murrells Inlet community continues to mourn the loss of Jessica Lynn Hill. The 36-year-old was the owner of Perry’s Bait & Tackle right on the Marsh Walk.More >>
Thousands of people from all over the country headed to Myrtle Beach this weekend for the 2nd Annual Jazz Festival. The event organizer hopes the event will helps bring the community together, after recent violence in the area.More >>
Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to reports of a home invasion Sunday evening, according to a press release by MBPD. The incident occurred at 2611 Sarasota Street in Myrtle Beach. Two suspects allegedly entered the home and shot the victim and a dog before fleeing the scene. The assailants were last seen wearing all black with hoods.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Department’s “National Coffee with a Cop Day” event has been scheduled for October 4th from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., according to a MBPD Facebook post. The event will take place at two locations: Dunkin Donuts located at 3001 North Kings Highway and the Donut Man at 200 South Kings Highway.More >>
One person was injured in a stabbing at the Sea Banks Motor Inn in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. One individual was arrested in the incident. The vicitim’s condition is unknown at this time. MBPD continue to investigate the incident.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and wounding more than 200, officials said early Monday.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.More >>
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.More >>
LSU fans might've expected to lose to a certain team from Alabama this year, but not the Troy Trojans.More >>
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.More >>
