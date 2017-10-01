Thousands attend Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of people from all over the country headed to Myrtle Beach this weekend for the 2nd Annual Jazz Festival. The event organizer hopes the event will helps bring the community together, after recent violence in the area.

“It brings culture it brings diversity. It lets people know we all are one event though we have some strain in the community it brings friendship, hope, and opportunity,” said Jazz Festival President Mickey James.

Festival organizers were hoping for about 2,000 guests per day, but attendance more than doubled what they expected.

“We had about 10,000 people so far at this point in the last few days,” James said.

The festival featured 14 national, regional, and local artists, including Myrtle Beach native Don Colton.

“This is what Myrtle Beach needs. We have a lot of good musicians in this town that a lot of people don’t know about and in the surrounding areas as well. So I think Myrtle Beach has the potential to be a really great music destination,” Colton said.

After a successful weekend, the organizer said he’s already preparing for next year’s Jazz Festival.

“Next year we might bring some blues in to incorporate with the jazz but so far we have a lot of people who are already excited and looking forward to next year,” James said/

