5 dead after North Carolina deputy's pursuit leads to crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Five people are dead after a vehicle being chased by a North Carolina sheriff's deputy slammed into a passing car, killing everyone in both vehicles.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says Sunday that the deadly collision happened when the escaping vehicle shot through a red light in Greensboro and killed two females inside the other car. Deputies say two males and one female were killed in the vehicle that ran a red light around midnight.

The sheriff's office says the car that was being chased had been stolen earlier in Greensboro.

Officials haven't said whether the deputy involved in the chase was a man or women or whether the crash investigation will include whether the pursuit was lawful.

