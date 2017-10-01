Convenience store employee allegedly pepper sprayed during robbe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Convenience store employee allegedly pepper sprayed during robbery in Myrtle Beach

By Nick Doria, Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach convenience store employee was allegedly pepper sprayed during a robbery Saturday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to the Speedway Convenience Store at 1845 Mr. Joe White Avenue in regards to a robbery at approximately 4:30 p.m. The victim states that the suspect walked into the establishment and immediately began to spray her in the face with pepper spray. The suspect then allegedly demanded money from the cash register. Disorientated by the pepper spray, the employee walked from behind the counter and heard the suspect banging on the cash register. The victim states she then heard a vehicle “peel out of the parking lot,” the incident report states.

A cash register drawer was stolen with about $200 inside. EMS treated the victim for exposure to pepper spray. Although the victim could not see, police were able to get a description of the suspect using surveillance footage.

The suspect is described by the Myrtle Beach Police Department as a white male in his mid 20s to 30s and about 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 9 inches tall wearing jeans, a green shirt with white writing, a black baseball hat and tattoos on his forearms. Law enforcement describes the assailant’s vehicle as a dark color newer model sedan.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.  

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

