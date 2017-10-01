Grand Strand Humane Society to host 'Walk for the Animals' event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting a Walk for the Animals event on October 22nd, according to a Facebook post by the humane society.

October 6th is the last day for sponsors to sign up for the event. Vendors have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to attendees.

Vendor spaces are $50, while the rate for non-profits is $25.

