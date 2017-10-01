Man struck, killed by vehicle in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Little River, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Demontray Hill, 27 of Shallotte, was hit as he walked northbound on Highway 17. Hill died on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

