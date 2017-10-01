October is fire safety month; tips from Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue to keep your family safe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – October is fire safety month, and Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue wishes to prepare residents in case of a fire.

If there is smoke in your home, it is advised that residents get as low as possible to the ground and crawl to the closest door. The door should be felt with the back of your hand to see if it is hot. If it is, a piece of clothing or towel should be used to keep the smoke out.

Stay as far away from the fire as possible, while opening a window if it is safe to do so. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue also advises that residents have at least two ways out of a residence in case the first way is blocked. Family meetings are also recommended, as once fire crews arrive they can easily discern if anyone is still inside the home.

Preparation is often the first step in fire prevention.

