CCU's comeback effort falls short at ULM

Malcolm Williams shattered the Coastal Carolina single-game record and had the second-best, single-game effort in Sun Belt history with 266 receiving yards (nine receptions).More >>
Malcolm Williams shattered the Coastal Carolina single-game record and had the second-best, single-game effort in Sun Belt history with 266 receiving yards (nine receptions).More >>
Two vehicles were involved in crash on Highway 544 and Pepperwood Drive Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. Two victims are trapped as a result of the crash. A pediatric patient is also being treated. Officials are advising the public to avoid Highway 544. This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News updates as they become available.More >>
Two vehicles were involved in crash on Highway 544 and Pepperwood Drive Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. Two victims are trapped as a result of the crash. A pediatric patient is also being treated. Officials are advising the public to avoid Highway 544. This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News updates as they become available.More >>
The 13th annual “Bag Ladies Luncheon” has been scheduled for November 3rd, according to a press release. Attendees have the opportunity to enjoy a seated luncheon while viewing the latest handbag and accessory trends. A silent auction will also take place, where handbangs and gift certificates will be distributed. Tickets are $50 per person, and benefit the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.More >>
The 13th annual “Bag Ladies Luncheon” has been scheduled for November 3rd, according to a press release. Attendees have the opportunity to enjoy a seated luncheon while viewing the latest handbag and accessory trends. A silent auction will also take place, where handbangs and gift certificates will be distributed. Tickets are $50 per person, and benefit the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.More >>
The House of Blues in Myrtle Beach has announced that its 2017 “Bogtoberfest” event has been scheduled for October 1st from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., according to a tweet from the House of Blues. Variations of chicken bog from different vendors, as well as drink specials and live music will be offered.More >>
The House of Blues in Myrtle Beach has announced that its 2017 “Bogtoberfest” event has been scheduled for October 1st from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., according to a tweet from the House of Blues. Variations of chicken bog from different vendors, as well as drink specials and live music will be offered.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?More >>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?More >>
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.More >>
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.More >>