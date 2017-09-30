'Bag Ladies Luncheon' scheduled in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

'Bag Ladies Luncheon' scheduled in Myrtle Beach

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 13th annual “Bag Ladies Luncheon” has been scheduled for November 3rd, according to a press release.

Attendees have the opportunity to enjoy a seated luncheon while viewing the latest handbag and accessory trends. A silent auction will also take place, where handbangs and gift certificates will be distributed. Tickets are $50 per person, and benefit the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.

The event will be held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club at 9000 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.  

For more information, call 843-238-2510.  

