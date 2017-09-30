'Bogtoberfest' scheduled at Myrtle Beach House of Blues - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

'Bogtoberfest' scheduled at Myrtle Beach House of Blues

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The House of Blues in Myrtle Beach has announced its 2017 “Bogtoberfest” event has been scheduled for October 1st from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., according to a  tweet from the House of Blues.

Variations of chicken bog from different vendors, as well as drink specials and live music will be offered.

