Water advisory issued after water main break in Columbia

Two vehicles were involved in crash on Highway 544 and Pepperwood Drive Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. Two victims are trapped as a result of the crash. A pediatric patient is also being treated. Officials are advising the public to avoid Highway 544. This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News updates as they become available.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Southern Palmetto Farms, a family-owned farm located in Aynor, has been in the Squires family for four generations, but recently the family has battled Mother Nature, which is making farming very tough.More >>
Arguably, the most innocent victims of the expanding heroin epidemic are the babies born addicted to the drug.More >>
It was the third year in a row the chamber hosted local and state representatives to give an overview of the legislature updates in South Carolina.More >>
Trump has repeatedly responded to questions about Puerto Rico by saying it is an island. He is scheduled to visit Tuesday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
