Water advisory issued after water main break in Columbia

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A six inch water main break has caused a boil water advisory to be issued for the 400 block of Sumter Street in Columbia, according to a tweet from the city.

Citizens in the affected area are advised to vigorously boil water for a least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking. Any residents that have lost water or water pressure are also advised to boil their water prior to consumption.

Ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The City of Columbia Water Works is currently working to correct the problem.

Citizens with questions regarding the advisory should contact 843-545-3300.

