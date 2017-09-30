Appreciation reception scheduled for Darlington Police Officers who saved young child

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – An appreciation reception honoring two Darlington Police officers will be held October 2nd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to a press release.

The officers saved the life of a young child.

The event will be held at the Pine Center located at 310 Jessamine Street in Darlington.

