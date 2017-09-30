Man arrested after allegedly shooting at residence in Darlington - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at residence in Darlington County

By Nick Doria, Producer
Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A man is under arrest after shooting into a residence in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Starter Duke Byrd, 21 of Hartsville, allegedly retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and discharged the weapon at the home after he was involved in a physical altercation. Byrd was taken to an area hospital to receive medical attention related to the altercation the press release stated.

No one inside the residence was injured. Byrd is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention center awaiting arraignment.  

