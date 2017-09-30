Three charged with arson and burglary after Hartsville church fire

HARTSVILLE, SC – An overnight fire in Hartsville damaged the Bible Baptist Church on 2313 Robinson View Drive last weekend, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Sheriff Tony Chavis announced the arrest of three suspects in connection to the fire that severely damaged the church.

22-year-old Christa Makayla Hopkins of Darlington, 30-year-old Timothy Westley Mclain of McBee, and 24-year-old Justin Kyle Acuff, of Hartsville, were charged with second degree arson and second degree burglary.

"I am thankful for the continued hard work and dedicated service of Investigator Freddie Davis who has ensured that the people responsible for this disturbing act are brought to justice," Sheriff Tony Chavis said. "Also, I would like to thank the Darlington County Fire District, the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for their assistance."

Fire crews arrived just after midnight last Saturday and the fire was under control in less than an hour, according to a press release

