Overnight fire in Hartsville damages church

HARTSVILLE, SC – An overnight fire in Hartsville has damaged the Bible Baptist Church on 2313 Robinson View Drive in Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, remain on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire crews arrived just after midnight and the fire was under control in less than an hour; there was minimal damage to the sanctuary, according to a press release. The Alligator Fire Department, along with the Hartsville Fire Department, assisted the Darlington County Fire District in fighting the blaze.

