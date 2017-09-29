High school teams back in action for Week 6 games across Grand S - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

High school teams back in action for Week 6 games across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Marlboro County faced Dillon in Week 5. (Source: WMBF News) Marlboro County faced Dillon in Week 5. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – High school football across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee resumes Friday with Week 6 action.

All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Check back throughout the night for scores.

Marlboro County
St. James

Loris
Lake City

Sumter
South Florence

Great Falls
Timmonsville

Crestwood
Darlington

Green Sea Floyds
Lake View

Hannah-Pamplico
Creek Bridge

Aynor
Georgetown

Dillon
Waccamaw

Marion
Carvers Bay

Socastee
Carolina Forest

West Florence
Conway

East Clarendon
Hemingway

Mullins
Andrews

Hartsville
Abbeville

Kingston
Johnsonville

Christian Academy
Trinity-Byrnes

King’s Academy
Williamsburg Academy

Pee Dee Academy
Greenwood Christian

Florence Christian
Thomas Sumter Academy

The Carolina Academy
John Paul II

FROM THURSDAY
Myrtle Beach – 19
North Myrtle Beach – 24

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly