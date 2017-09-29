Greater Florence Chamber hosts legislative update

It was the third year in a row the chamber hosted local and state representatives to give an overview of the legislature updates in South Carolina.More >>
It was the third year in a row the chamber hosted local and state representatives to give an overview of the legislature updates in South Carolina.More >>
A Myrtle Beach area Marine who served his country shares his emotional memories and introduces us to the wife he says keeps his spirits up and his dance moves hip.More >>
A Myrtle Beach area Marine who served his country shares his emotional memories and introduces us to the wife he says keeps his spirits up and his dance moves hip.More >>
A North Carolina man was arrested by Darlington County law enforcement after a chase and manhunt that involved multiple agencies.More >>
A North Carolina man was arrested by Darlington County law enforcement after a chase and manhunt that involved multiple agencies.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Whether you're looking for ribs with an ocean view, or breakfast bagels, We have you covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.More >>
Whether you're looking for ribs with an ocean view, or breakfast bagels, We have you covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
The librarian said the school didn't need the books and called Dr. Seuss a "bit of a cliché" and that his characters are "racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes."More >>
The librarian said the school didn't need the books and called Dr. Seuss a "bit of a cliché" and that his characters are "racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes."More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Once a week, the babies at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta gets a special visitor.More >>
Once a week, the babies at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta gets a special visitor.More >>