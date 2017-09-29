Southern Palmetto Farms gearing up for fall festivities

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) -- Southern Palmetto Farms, a family-owned farm located in Aynor, has been in the Squires family for four generations, but recently the family has battled Mother Nature, which is making farming very tough.

The farm has been in the Squires family since the late 1800s, primarily growing crops like cotton and peanuts.

This year, Southern Palmetto Farms is gearing up to unveil a new project that is full of fun for the whole family.

The Autumn Extravaganza will open its gates this Saturday at 10 a.m., offering hay rides, corn mazes and even a pumpkin patch.

The idea came after Hurricane Matthew wiped out several of the farm's cotton crops.

“It pretty much devastated the cotton with the rains and the winds that came,” said Heath Squires.

Farming has been a part of his life since he was a child. He said it has taught him the value of hard work.

Squires and his wife are raising two teenage daughters. They got to work together as a family to bring this project to life.

According to Squires, when Hurricane Irma was approaching the Grand Strand, he was worried about this year’s crops and the corn maze he designed for the farm's fall festival.

“If we miss that window or a storm comes in and takes that crop, that's our one crop for that year, and there's nothing we can go back in and replant. We have one shot, a one shot only per season,” said Squires.

Thankfully, Hurricane Irma did not do as much damage as Hurricane Matthew, allowing the farm to put this fall farm together.

Southern Palmetto Farms will be open every Friday and Saturday until Nov. 4.

Admission is $8 per person, while kids 2 and younger get in for free.

