N.C. man arrested following police chase, manhunt in Darlington County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina man was arrested by Darlington County law enforcement after a chase and manhunt that involved multiple agencies.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Ronald Alan Wittig, 20, of Peachland, N.C., was taken into custody by DCSO deputies and Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Wittig was wanted out of N.C. for several felony warrants, the release stated. A pursuit began in Richmond County, N.C. and came into South Carolina, where the Bennettsville Police Department took over.

The suspect reportedly stopped at the boat landing in Society Hill and fled into the woods. Wittig was eventually discovered on Williamson Street in Society Hill, according to the release. He will face charges in Marlboro County.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.