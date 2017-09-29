Manhunt underway after N.C. police chase moves into Darlington C - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Manhunt underway after N.C. police chase moves into Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement officers are in the midst of a manhunt following a vehicle chase that came into Darlington County from North Carolina, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Kilgo said they are currently looking for the male suspect in the area of the boat landing in Society Hill.

No other information was immediately available.

