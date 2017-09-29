Facebook post asks for prayers for owner's family, children after body found following fire at Murrells Inlet bait shop

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a fire at Perry’s Bait and Tackle, located at 3965 U.S. 17 Business, in Murrells Inlet at 10 a.m. Friday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man leaving the area in a small boat shortly after the fire, the release stated. The GCSO’s marine patrol unit, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard began a search.

At 1 p.m., search teams reportedly found the boat and the man in question, the release stated. Additionally, the body of a deceased woman was found onboard.

An active investigation by the GCSO continues to determine the woman’s cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Facebook page for Perry's Bait and Tackle now has a call for prayers out for its owner, Jessica Perry, and asks that people keep her three children in their thoughts and prayers as well.

The post states, "we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your business and the love expressed over the years

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

