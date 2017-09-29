TUESDAY AT 11: Woman offers money to addicts to keep them from procreating

This Carolinas woman is offering cash to addicts to keep them from procreating. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Arguably, the most innocent victims of the expanding heroin epidemic are the babies born addicted to the drug.

While these tiny drug addicts never had a choice, their mothers do.

A woman in the Carolinas is offering cash to drug or alcohol abusers, and in return, the recipients agree to stop procreating by agreeing to either permanent or long-term birth control.

