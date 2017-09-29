Fire at Murrells Inlet bait shop under investigation by sheriff’s office, SLED

The aftermath of the fire at Perry's Bait and Tackle. (Source: Max McGee)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A fire at a bait and tackle store in Murrells Inlet is under control, and now under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

The call for the fire at Perry’s Bait and Tackle on Highway 17 Business came in at about 9:57 a.m., according to Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Assistant Chief Haney.

Firefighters arrived to find flames showing from the store, Haney said. The fire was knocked down and is now under control by MIGC Fire Rescue.

The investigation into the fire was turned over to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED, Haney said.

