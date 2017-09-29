Fire at Murrells Inlet bait shop under investigation by multiple agencies

The aftermath of the fire at Perry's Bait and Tackle. (Source: Max McGee)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A fire at a bait and tackle store in Murrells Inlet is under control, and now under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

The call for the fire at Perry’s Bait and Tackle on Highway 17 Business came in at about 9:57 a.m., according to Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Assistant Chief Haney.

Firefighters arrived to find flames showing from the store, Haney said. The fire was knocked down and is now under control by MIGC Fire Rescue.

The investigation into the fire was turned over to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED, Haney said.

By 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, there were a lot of rumors about what is going on in Murrells Inlet, as there was a lot of activity both on land and on the water in the Marshwalk area. Authorities have confirmed very little so far.

A WMBF News reporter on the scene at the bait shop said that, in addition to the GCSO and SLED, the Department of Natural Resources, the Coast Guard and the Georgetown County Coroner have all been called in as well.

