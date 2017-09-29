Fire at Murrells Inlet bait shop under investigation by multiple agencies

Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
A fire at a bait and tackle store in Murrells Inlet is under control, and now under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
The cause of the Wednesday fire that resulted in "considerable damage to The Pickled Cucumber restaurant in Surfside Beach has been determined to be accidental.More >>
A Robeson County man is charged with first-degree murder after one of the two women he reportedly shot in a vehicle Wednesday night died. Kendra Breeden, 26, died Thursday evening as a result of being shot in the head, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The other woman was shot in the legs; there are no updates to her condition.More >>
Three men have been charged after stolen guns were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Conway.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Norris Greenhouse Jr. has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis, 6, in November 2015 and will serve 7.5 years behind bars consecutively.More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a note found in the car of a man charged in a Tennessee church shooting referenced retaliation for a white supremacist's massacre at a black church two years ago in Charleston,...More >>
Quarterback Drew Brees tweeted Friday morning that the team would kneel together before the anthem begins, but then stand together when the anthem begins.More >>
A local animal rescue organization is getting reports of people taking free kittens that have been advertised on social media or on for sale sites and using them as food instead of as pets.More >>
