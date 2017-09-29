Man robbed at gunpoint in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man robbed at gunpoint in Conway

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An individual was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night at the Corner Stop on 401 Janette Street in Conway around 9:20 p.m., according to a Conway Police Department press release.

The victim stated he was robbed by the suspect as he was exiting the store, then fled the area in an older white vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall and slender.

This is the third incident involving the use of a firearm during a commission of a crime reported on Thursday night in Conway; all occurred within one hour of each other.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Man arrested for unlawfully carrying gun in Conway after shooting at 2 people who pointed gun at him

    Man arrested for unlawfully carrying gun in Conway after shooting at 2 people who pointed gun at him

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:07:28 GMT
    Quandrell Marshawn Young. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Quandrell Marshawn Young. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    Conway Police arrested a man who reportedly shot at two people who pointed a gun at him Thursday night in Conway after it was determined he was carrying a firearm unlawfully.

    More >>

    Conway Police arrested a man who reportedly shot at two people who pointed a gun at him Thursday night in Conway after it was determined he was carrying a firearm unlawfully.

    More >>

  • Three individuals found with stolen guns inside a vehicle in Conway identified, charged

    Three individuals found with stolen guns inside a vehicle in Conway identified, charged

    Friday, September 29 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-09-29 15:58:07 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Three people are facing charges after stolen guns were found inside a  vehicle during a traffic stop. Conway Police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Avenue South and Temple Street Thursday, when an officer saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, according to police. After pulling the vehicle over, police found two stolen handguns and an AK-47 rifle inside.

    More >>

    Three people are facing charges after stolen guns were found inside a  vehicle during a traffic stop. Conway Police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Avenue South and Temple Street Thursday, when an officer saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, according to police. After pulling the vehicle over, police found two stolen handguns and an AK-47 rifle inside.

    More >>

  • Man robbed at gunpoint in Conway

    Man robbed at gunpoint in Conway

    Friday, September 29 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-09-29 15:31:40 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An individual was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night at the Corner Stop on 401 Janette Street in Conway around 9:20 p.m., according to a Conway Police Department press release. The victim stated he was robbed by the suspect as he was exiting the store, then fled the area in an older white vehicle. The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall and slender. 

    More >>

    An individual was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night at the Corner Stop on 401 Janette Street in Conway around 9:20 p.m., according to a Conway Police Department press release. The victim stated he was robbed by the suspect as he was exiting the store, then fled the area in an older white vehicle. The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall and slender. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly