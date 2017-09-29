Man robbed at gunpoint in Conway

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An individual was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night at the Corner Stop on 401 Janette Street in Conway around 9:20 p.m., according to a Conway Police Department press release.

The victim stated he was robbed by the suspect as he was exiting the store, then fled the area in an older white vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall and slender.

This is the third incident involving the use of a firearm during a commission of a crime reported on Thursday night in Conway; all occurred within one hour of each other.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

