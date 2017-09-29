Man robbed at gunpoint in Conway

Conway Police arrested a man who reportedly shot at two people who pointed a gun at him Thursday night in Conway after it was determined he was carrying a firearm unlawfully.More >>
Three people are facing charges after stolen guns were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop. Conway Police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Avenue South and Temple Street Thursday, when an officer saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, according to police. After pulling the vehicle over, police found two stolen handguns and an AK-47 rifle inside.More >>
An individual was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night at the Corner Stop on 401 Janette Street in Conway around 9:20 p.m., according to a Conway Police Department press release. The victim stated he was robbed by the suspect as he was exiting the store, then fled the area in an older white vehicle. The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall and slender.More >>
A suspect was shot by the man he robbed at gunpoint at the parking lot of the Grand Strand Baptist Church off Highway 501 Thursday night, according to a Conway Police report. The suspect is now in the hospital.More >>
Conway Police found a man who had been shot in the area of Hemingway Street at about 9:37 p.m. Thursday night. Conway Police responded to the report of a victim being shot, and upon arrival, found a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the department.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Northern Kentucky bar is holding an NFL merchandise burning party this weekend to protest the national anthem controversy.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Nostalgia nerds, unite! This is your day. Nintendo released its hotly anticipated Super Nintendo Classic Edition on Friday as fans stood in line around the country for a shot at playing the 21-game compilation system for a cool $79.99. The system includes the following titles: Contra III: The Alien Wars™ Donkey Kong Country™ EarthBound™ Final Fantasy III F-ZERO™ Kirby Super Star™ Kirby’s Dream Course™ The Legend of...More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
