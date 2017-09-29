Three men found with stolen guns inside a vehicle in Conway identified, charged

A Robeson County man is charged with first-degree murder after one of the two women he reportedly shot in a vehicle Wednesday night died. Kendra Breeden, 26, died Thursday evening as a result of being shot in the head, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The other woman was shot in the legs; there are no updates to her condition.More >>
A fire at a bait and tackle store in Murrells Inlet is under control, and now under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
Three men have been charged after stolen guns were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Conway.More >>
Conway Police arrested a man who reportedly shot at two people who pointed a gun at him Thursday night in Conway after it was determined he was carrying a firearm unlawfully.More >>
An individual was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night at the Corner Stop on 401 Janette Street in Conway around 9:20 p.m., according to a Conway Police Department press release. The victim stated he was robbed by the suspect as he was exiting the store, then fled the area in an older white vehicle. The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall and slender.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
