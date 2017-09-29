Three men found with stolen guns inside a vehicle in Conway identified, charged

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Three men have been charged after stolen guns were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Conway.

Roland Anthony Crooms, 25, of Conway was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen handgun.

Reggie Lamar Gaines, 29, of Conway was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen handgun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cole Demetrious Coleman, 19, of Myrtle Beach was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen handgun.

Conway Police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Avenue South and Temple Street Thursday, when an officer saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, according to police.

After pulling the vehicle over, police found two stolen handguns and an AK-47 rifle inside.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

