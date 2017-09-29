Stolen guns found during Conway traffic stop

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Three people are facing charges after stolen guns were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Conway Police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Avenue South and Temple Street Thursday, when an officer saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, according to police.

After pulling the vehicle over, police found two stolen handguns and an AK-47 rifle inside.

Three people were arrested, their names will be released once they are formally charged.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843- 248-1790.

