Man arrested for unlawfully carrying gun in Conway after shooting at 2 people who pointed gun at him

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police arrested a man who reportedly shot at two people who pointed a gun at him Thursday night in Conway after it was determined he was carrying a firearm unlawfully.

On Thursday at about 8:45 p.m., Conway Police officers responded to a report of shots fired near Fourth Avenue and Paul Street, according to a news release from the department.

On arrival, officers saw a man running away from the area. It was determined he was involved in an fight during which a gun was pointed at him. He then chased the two subjects who pointed the gun at him, and he shot his firearm towards them.

The man briefly ran from officers, but was located. The investigation led to him being charged with unlawful carry of a firearm. His name will be released by CPD when he is formally charged.

The other two subjects involved in the pointing and presenting of a firearm were not located.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 843-248-1790.

