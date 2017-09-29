Man found shot on Hemingway St. in Conway; police seek information

A suspect was shot by the man he robbed at gunpoint at the parking lot of the Grand Strand Baptist Church off Highway 501 Thursday night, according to a Conway Police report. The suspect is now in the hospital.More >>
A suspect was shot by the man he robbed at gunpoint at the parking lot of the Grand Strand Baptist Church off Highway 501 Thursday night, according to a Conway Police report. The suspect is now in the hospital.More >>
Three people are facing charges after stolen guns were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop. Conway Police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Avenue South and Temple Street Thursday, when an officer saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, according to police. After pulling the vehicle over, police found two stolen handguns and an AK-47 rifle inside.More >>
Three people are facing charges after stolen guns were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop. Conway Police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Avenue South and Temple Street Thursday, when an officer saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, according to police. After pulling the vehicle over, police found two stolen handguns and an AK-47 rifle inside.More >>
Conway Police arrested a man who reportedly shot at two people who pointed a gun at him Thursday night in Conway after it was determined he was carrying a firearm unlawfully.More >>
Conway Police arrested a man who reportedly shot at two people who pointed a gun at him Thursday night in Conway after it was determined he was carrying a firearm unlawfully.More >>
Conway Police found a man who had been shot in the area of Hemingway Street at about 9:37 p.m. Thursday night. Conway Police responded to the report of a victim being shot, and upon arrival, found a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the department.More >>
Conway Police found a man who had been shot in the area of Hemingway Street at about 9:37 p.m. Thursday night. Conway Police responded to the report of a victim being shot, and upon arrival, found a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the department.More >>
Ashley and Nicholas Lilly were delivered the devastating news that their unborn child had passed away earlier this year, but they're still holding out hope for a second chance at parenthood. The couple suffered a stillbirth and Ashley said their daughter Oaklynn was born sleeping on June 1 earlier this year.More >>
Ashley and Nicholas Lilly were delivered the devastating news that their unborn child had passed away earlier this year, but they're still holding out hope for a second chance at parenthood. The couple suffered a stillbirth and Ashley said their daughter Oaklynn was born sleeping on June 1 earlier this year.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Rats. Big red rats. A foot-and-a-half long from nose to tail-tip.More >>
Rats. Big red rats. A foot-and-a-half long from nose to tail-tip.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>