Man found shot on Hemingway St. in Conway; police seek information

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police found a man who had been shot in the area of Hemingway Street at about 9:37 p.m. Thursday night.

Conway Police responded to the report of a victim being shot, and upon arrival, found a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 843-248-1790.

