FIRST ALERT: A few Friday showers usher in a fall-like weekend.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A cold front will usher in cooler temperatures and the risk of a few showers at times.

A cold front will continue to slip off shore today allowing cooler temperatures to gradually move into the region. Temperatures this afternoon will run 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the last two afternoons with readings in the lower 80s. Moisture will develop behind the front from the early afternoon hours into this evening. This will lead to the development of cloudy skies and the risk of passing showers at times. High School football games will see a least a risk of a few showers or sprinkles this evening gets.

A big drop in mugginess arrives on Saturday and Sunday as sunnier skies and drier air filters in. We'll start the mornings off with temperatures in the lower 60s, and even some upper 50s inland. Afternoons will be cooler with a nice breeze and highs only in the 70s.

The nice weather continues into early next week with a slow warming trend.