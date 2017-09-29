Couple seeks community support after the devastating loss of their daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ashley and Nicholas Lilly were delivered the devastating news that their unborn child had passed away earlier this year, but they're still holding out hope for a second chance at parenthood.

The couple suffered a stillbirth and Ashley said their daughter Oaklynn was born sleeping on June 1 earlier this year.

Ashley experienced many complications throughout her pregnancy and her husband said he made sure he didn't miss a hospital visit.

"I was like, 'I don't feel her moving,' but it's not a big deal, she's done that before," said Ashley. She went about her day and tried not to worry. Night fell, and she still hadn't felt any movement from her daughter, so she and her husband went to the hospital.

"The nurses were absolutely amazing. They were like, 'We're going to get her," and they put the heartbeat monitor on and were like, 'We can't find it,'" Ashley said.

Now, a plaque with the little girl's name and a birth date sits in the corner of the now green-and-blue themed room. Little did Ashley and Nicholas know, soon after the devastating loss of their daughter, they would get a phone call that is about to change their lives.

"I get a call, and it says, 'Ashley, would you just do me a favor and pray for this young mom who is going through this,'" she said.

Ashley and Nicholas get word of another local mother who is looking for a family to adopt her unborn baby. Ashley, who has already been looking at a few adoption agencies, too afraid to get pregnant again right now, reached out to that mother.

While not wanting the mother to feel any pressure, Ashley said she told her what she and her husband have been through and their story about Oaklynn.

"I would be absolutely honored if you would have us raise your baby," she said to the mother.

A call came in to the Lilly household on September 24 with nothing but good news.

"She said yes. She said I want you to have the baby," said Ashley, her eyes lighting up.

Now, the couple have legal matters and paperwork to fill out between now and February, when baby Phoenix is expected to be born.

Ashley and Nicholas are asking for the community's prayers for them, baby Phoenix, and the biological mother throughout this journey.

"I know what it's like to live life without your baby in your arms and it's not easy. To leave your baby at the hospital is not easy," Ashley said. "To just give her comfort in all of this."

The couple is looking forward to welcoming Phoenix into their lives while baby Oaklynn's loving memory lives on in their hearts.

A 'Go Fund Me' has been set up to aid in the family's finances for the adoption process. To donate to the Lilly family, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.