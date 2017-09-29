Embrace A Veteran: Marine and wife share emotional journey and honor.

A North Carolina man was arrested by Darlington County law enforcement after a chase and manhunt that involved multiple agencies.More >>
A North Carolina man was arrested by Darlington County law enforcement after a chase and manhunt that involved multiple agencies.More >>
A Myrtle Beach area Marine who served his country shares his emotional memories and introduces us to the wife he says keeps his spirits up and his dance moves hip.More >>
A Myrtle Beach area Marine who served his country shares his emotional memories and introduces us to the wife he says keeps his spirits up and his dance moves hip.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Whether you're looking for ribs with an ocean view, or breakfast bagels, We have you covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.More >>
Whether you're looking for ribs with an ocean view, or breakfast bagels, We have you covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.More >>
A fire at a bait and tackle store in Murrells Inlet is under control, and now under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
A fire at a bait and tackle store in Murrells Inlet is under control, and now under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
A local animal rescue organization is getting reports of people taking free kittens that have been advertised on social media or on for sale sites and using them as food instead of as pets.More >>
A local animal rescue organization is getting reports of people taking free kittens that have been advertised on social media or on for sale sites and using them as food instead of as pets.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution on U.S. Highway 69 near the Lufkin loop because of a major wreck.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution on U.S. Highway 69 near the Lufkin loop because of a major wreck.More >>