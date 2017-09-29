Restaurant Scorecard: Mold, mildew found at Chinese buffet; barbecue restaurant gets perfect score

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you're looking for ribs with an ocean view, or breakfast bagels, We have you covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

China Buffet, located at 1293 38th Ave. N in Myrtle Beach, scored a 70, which is a “C” grade, during this week’s inspection.

Inspectors reported seeing an employee return to the kitchen without washing their hands. They also say they saw food stored in containers that were not covered.

Additionally, inspectors noticed the blade of a can opener attached to the side of a prep table with food and debris build up.

Also, food was not stored at the proper temperature.

For those looking for breakfast, the Bagel Factory at 1000 Second Ave. S in North Myrtle Beach scored a 79, a “B” grade.

Inspectors say they saw an employee handling ready-to-eat cut tomatoes with bare hands. A knife was also not cleaned properly.

The inspector also noted a buildup of debris under the ice machine, while sanitizer in the spray bottle was not the required solution.

Shoney’s at 1206 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach was given a “B” grade after scoring an 80.

The report says inspectors observed sliced tomatoes on the cook line that had mold on them. Mildew was also observed on the ice cream chute, while food was stored at improper temperatures.

A follow-up inspection improved the score to a 90, though inspectors say they again found food stored at improper temperatures.



If you're looking for prime steaks or ribs, along with a view, you're in luck.

Damon’s Oceanfront at 2985 S. Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach got a perfect 100 in their most recent inspection.



Each establishment is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

