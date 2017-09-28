Victim shoots suspect in attempted armed robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are working an active crime scene near Tanger Outlets off U.S. 501. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect is in the hospital this morning following an attempted armed robbery near Factory Stores Boulevard, according to Horry County Police.

The suspect was shot when they tried to rob an armed victim Thursday night, according to tweets from the department.

An official at the scene, Watch Commander Gregory Hutchins, told WMBF news the incident happened outside of Grand Strand Baptist Church, which is located near the Tanger Outlets off of Hospitality Lane.

There is no word on the suspect’s condition at this time.

This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, according to HCPD tweets.

There was an active scene off of U.S. 501 near Tanger Outlets throughout the night Thursday and into the early morning Friday including multiple police, fire and paramedic units. The entrance to Tanger Outlets is also roped off with crime scene tape along Waccamaw Pines Drive.

Hanna Sellers, who works third shift at the Krispy Kreme store off U.S. 501, said she was getting out of her car at 10:56 p.m., right before the start of the shift, when she heard between six and eight gunshots.

“I didn’t think it was gunshots at first,” Sellers said.

Carolee Mason, who is the third-shift manager at that location, said her employee came inside scared after hearing the gunfire.

“All of a sudden … we were taking a customer’s order and all of a sudden everybody (first responders) started coming,” Mason said.

According to Mason, she called Horry County dispatch to see if a suspect was in custody, or if they needed to lock their doors.

Mason said she was informed that a suspect was in custody. She added she did lock the doors for around three minutes while on the phone with dispatch.

