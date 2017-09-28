Victim shoots suspect in attempted armed robbery

A suspect is in the hospital this morning following an attempted armed robbery near Factory Stores Boulevard, according to Horry County Police..More >>
The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off event originally scheduled to take place in Fajardo, Puerto Rico will potentially be relocated to Coastal Carolina University in Conway due to the devastation left to the commonwealth by Hurricane Maria.More >>
What a long road it’s been, but finally Myrtle Beach is getting food trucks. I am so happy so see that a few will be allowed to operate, even though it’s on a trial basis.More >>
A statewide meeting was held Wednesday to discuss the statewide shortage of EMT and paramedic trained professionals in South Carolina.More >>
Aerial mosquito spraying took place Thursday night in a neighborhood in the Conway area after it was a confirmed that a horse died a few weeks ago from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus.More >>
