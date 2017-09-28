Victim shoots suspect in armed robbery at Horry Co. church parking lot

A suspect was shot by the man he robbed at gunpoint at the parking lot of the Grand Strand Baptist Church off Highway 501 Thursday night, according to a Conway Police report. The suspect is now in the hospital.More >>
Three people are facing charges after stolen guns were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop. Conway Police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Avenue South and Temple Street Thursday, when an officer saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, according to police. After pulling the vehicle over, police found two stolen handguns and an AK-47 rifle inside.More >>
Conway Police arrested a man who reportedly shot at two people who pointed a gun at him Thursday night in Conway after it was determined he was carrying a firearm unlawfully.More >>
Conway Police found a man who had been shot in the area of Hemingway Street at about 9:37 p.m. Thursday night. Conway Police responded to the report of a victim being shot, and upon arrival, found a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the department.More >>
Ashley and Nicholas Lilly were delivered the devastating news that their unborn child had passed away earlier this year, but they're still holding out hope for a second chance at parenthood. The couple suffered a stillbirth and Ashley said their daughter Oaklynn was born sleeping on June 1 earlier this year.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
I-55 is shut down in both directions in Crittenden County, Arkansas.More >>
