Breaking

Police working scene near Tanger Outlets off U.S. 501 following reported shooting in area

(Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are working an active scene off of U.S. 501 near Tanger Outlets following a reported shooting in the area, according to police.

A WMBF News crew said there were multiple police, fire and paramedic units on the scene, which is near Ruby Tuesday’s and the outlet mall.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for the latest.

