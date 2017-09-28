Aerial spraying done in Conway area neighborhood after case of Triple E Virus confirmed

A statewide meeting was held Wednesday to discuss the statewide shortage of EMT and paramedic trained professionals in South Carolina.More >>
Aerial mosquito spraying took place Thursday night in a neighborhood in the Conway area after it was a confirmed that a horse died a few weeks ago from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus.
The Darlington Police Department is cracking down on getting drugs off the streets. Two big drug busts were made Wednesday afternoon within one hour of each other.
Firefighters went deep underground Wednesday to prepare for something together that they hadn't before. Inspired by a Loris man trapped in a trench last year, three Grand Strand fire departments saw a need, and used grant money to buy new equipment to practice for an emergency you could be in one day.
Horry County Fire Rescue is switching things up. The county is planning to staff a 'basic unit' with two trained EMTs for the first time. Right now, an ambulance is staffed with one paramedic and one EMT.
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.
Police said the truck made a turn and the door flew opened, which led to the child being thrown out of the vehicle.
