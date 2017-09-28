Firefighters train together to improve communication, coordination in emergency response

Firefighters went deep underground Wednesday to prepare for something together that they hadn't before. Inspired by a Loris man trapped in a trench last year, three Grand Strand fire departments saw a need, and used grant money to buy new equipment to practice for an emergency you could be in one day.More >>
Firefighters went deep underground Wednesday to prepare for something together that they hadn't before. Inspired by a Loris man trapped in a trench last year, three Grand Strand fire departments saw a need, and used grant money to buy new equipment to practice for an emergency you could be in one day.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is switching things up. The county is planning to staff a 'basic unit' with two trained EMTs for the first time. Right now, an ambulance is staffed with one paramedic and one EMT.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is switching things up. The county is planning to staff a 'basic unit' with two trained EMTs for the first time. Right now, an ambulance is staffed with one paramedic and one EMT.More >>
The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off event originally scheduled to take place in Fajardo, Puerto Rico will potentially be relocated to Coastal Carolina University in Conway due to the devastation left to the commonwealth by Hurricane Maria.More >>
The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off event originally scheduled to take place in Fajardo, Puerto Rico will potentially be relocated to Coastal Carolina University in Conway due to the devastation left to the commonwealth by Hurricane Maria.More >>
Horry County Schools Early College High School was one of just 342 schools in the nation to earn the National Blue Ribbon Schools designation for 2017, based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps between student subgroups.More >>
Horry County Schools Early College High School was one of just 342 schools in the nation to earn the National Blue Ribbon Schools designation for 2017, based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps between student subgroups.More >>
A credit card doesn't have to go missing in order for money to be stolen. In some cases, people still have their cards in hand when they notice hundreds of dollars are missing.More >>
A credit card doesn't have to go missing in order for money to be stolen. In some cases, people still have their cards in hand when they notice hundreds of dollars are missing.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>