U.S. Secret Service to help Aynor police with gas skimmer investigation

Horry County Schools Early College High School was one of just 342 schools in the nation to earn the National Blue Ribbon Schools designation for 2017, based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps between student subgroups.More >>
Horry County Schools Early College High School was one of just 342 schools in the nation to earn the National Blue Ribbon Schools designation for 2017, based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps between student subgroups.More >>
A credit card doesn't have to go missing in order for money to be stolen. In some cases, people still have their cards in hand when they notice hundreds of dollars are missing.More >>
A credit card doesn't have to go missing in order for money to be stolen. In some cases, people still have their cards in hand when they notice hundreds of dollars are missing.More >>
Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis, today announced an exciting 30-game schedule that includes 15 home dates, along with 12 road games and three neutral site affairs.More >>
Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis, today announced an exciting 30-game schedule that includes 15 home dates, along with 12 road games and three neutral site affairs.More >>
A Longs man was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping after a woman was found at a Myrtle Beach area hotel by police naked, bleeding and screaming for help.More >>
A Longs man was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping after a woman was found at a Myrtle Beach area hotel by police naked, bleeding and screaming for help.More >>
Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and there are a number of places along the Grand Strand to get free or discounted cups of java.More >>
Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and there are a number of places along the Grand Strand to get free or discounted cups of java.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.More >>
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.More >>