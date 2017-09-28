Major busts highlight Darlington police’s efforts to keep drugs off streets

A statewide meeting was held Wednesday to discuss the statewide shortage of EMT and paramedic trained professionals in South Carolina.More >>
Aerial mosquito spraying took place Thursday night in a neighborhood in the Conway area after it was a confirmed that a horse died a few weeks ago from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus.More >>
The Darlington Police Department is cracking down on getting drugs off the streets. Two big drug busts were made Wednesday afternoon within one hour of each other.More >>
Firefighters went deep underground Wednesday to prepare for something together that they hadn't before. Inspired by a Loris man trapped in a trench last year, three Grand Strand fire departments saw a need, and used grant money to buy new equipment to practice for an emergency you could be in one day.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is switching things up. The county is planning to staff a 'basic unit' with two trained EMTs for the first time. Right now, an ambulance is staffed with one paramedic and one EMT.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>
