Major busts highlight Darlington police’s efforts to keep drugs off streets

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington Police Department is cracking down on drugs on their streets.

Two big drug arrests were made Wednesday afternoon within one hour of each other.

The three suspects - Marcus McCoy, Peggy Rivera and Brian Bostic - are all three still behind bars at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County.

Darlington police said the narcotics investigators found the drugs and there are not related cases.

“We don’t want people dealing drugs in the city of Darlington; we don’t want them dealing them anywhere, but this is the place that we can affect," Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson said.

The first arrest happened at Autumn Run Apartment Complex near Brunson Dargan Elementary School. Police received a 911 tip and when officers arrived, they had enough evidence to conduct a search warrant at McCoy's home.

Inside, officers reportedly found two pounds of marijuana and around $6,700 in cash. Officers said McCoy had a stolen pistol on him as well, and charged him with intent to distribute. The suspect is being held on a $45,000 dollar cash surety bond.

“Any time you have issues with drugs, generally you’re going to have guns involved because there is money involved and you know, unfortunately, 40 years ago, people would settle their issues with fist fights and now everybody wants to pull out a gun, unfortunately,” Watson said.

The second drug bust happened when police reportedly found Rivera and Bostic in a car outside a home on South Spain Street in Darlington.

On the pair, police said they found 4.3 grams of cocaine, 5.4 grams of crack cocaine, hydrocodone pills, Xanax pills, more than 28 grams of marijuana, a pistol and $1,000 in cash.

Bostic is being held on a $61,000 bond and a list of charges. Rivera faces a $45,000 bond.

"Our narcotics investigators are working with the South Carolina Probation and Parole and other organizations as well, as far as helping us with the issues that we have in the city with drugs," Watson said. "We will continue to expand working with more as we determine what would be beneficial."

The goal for police is to make the city of Darlington safer.

"The true hallmark of a major incident that happens is that you are able to solve them," Watson said. "If you catch somebody and you get the drugs off the street, that's one thing, but you need to be able to close that circle back, not only arresting them, getting the evidence, but convicting them at trial."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.