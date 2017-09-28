Report: Woman found running through hotel naked, bleeding; claimed she’s being targeted by ‘Mexican Cartel’

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping after a woman was found at a Myrtle Beach area hotel by police naked, bleeding and screaming for help.

Marvin Harold King, 26, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault and battery, and kidnapping, according to records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

King remained in jail Thursday under a $75,000 bond, records stated.

According to the Horry County Police report, officers responded to the Clarion Hotel on Fantasy Harbour Boulevard at about 8 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a suspicious woman “running throughout the hotel naked, bleeding and screaming for help.”

About 10 minutes later, police located the 26-year-old woman, who “appeared grossly intoxicated and had cuts, scrapes and dried blood all over her body,” the report states. They were unable to get information about what happened to her, and she was taken by EMS to a nearby emergency room. While en route, she made statements about being targeted by the “Mexican Cartel” and possibly being sexually assaulted.

Doctors at the ER noted that she had obvious injuries and possible bruising around her neck which were not self-inflicted. They learned that she had sexual activity with a man whose name was redacted from the report.

Officers responded to the nearby “Magoos” restaurant and saw video of the victim, the report continues. Her vehicle was located behind the restaurant, but her clothing was not. Security at a nearby business told police they saw the woman exit from a white four-door sedan and run to the hotel, but they did not see the assault.

