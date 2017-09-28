Where to find free, discounted java along Grand Strand for National Coffee Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Friday is a celebration of that great morning fuel, that cup of Joe, that jolt of energy.

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and there are a number of places along the Grand Strand to get free or discounted cups of java.

Dunkin Donuts is offering customers a free medium hot coffee with the purchase of a medium or larger hot coffee.

Krispy Kreme isn't settling for just one day. They're celebrating a National Coffee Weekend, where guests will receive one free hot brewed coffee, any size, or a small iced premium blend per day. The discount runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

McDonald's locations will offer a $2 small McCafe.

locations will offer a $2 small McCafe. Cinnabon is offering customers a free 12-ounce coffee all day on Friday.

