Where to find free, discounted java along Grand Strand for Natio - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Where to find free, discounted java along Grand Strand for National Coffee Day

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Friday is a celebration of that great morning fuel, that cup of Joe, that jolt of energy.

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and there are a number of places along the Grand Strand to get free or discounted cups of java.

  • Dunkin Donuts is offering customers a free medium hot coffee with the purchase of a medium or larger hot coffee.
  • Krispy Kreme isn’t settling for just one day. They’re celebrating a National Coffee Weekend, where guests will receive one free hot brewed coffee, any size, or a small iced premium blend per day. The discount runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.
  • McDonald’s locations will offer a $2 small McCafe.
  • Cinnabon is offering customers a free 12-ounce coffee all day on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly