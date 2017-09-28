Traffic at a crawl on Carolina Forest Boulevard following crash with injuries

Traffic is backed up on Carolina Forest Boulevard following a traffic crash on Thursday. (Source: Eric Matthew)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Traffic is backed up in both directions on Carolina Forest Boulevard following an afternoon traffic crash on Thursday.

A WMBF viewer who submitted photos of the traffic said cars were moving at a crawl just before 4 p.m.

Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states a collision with injuries occurred at 3:17 p.m. on Carolina Forest Boulevard near Waterbridge Boulevard.

No other information was immediately available.

