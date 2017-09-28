Police: Man accidentally shoots mother-in-law in leg while tryin - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Carolina Forest Boulevard following an afternoon traffic crash on Thursday.More >>
A woman sustained a minor injury to her left ankle after her son-in-law accidentally shot her while trying to kill a snake.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on I-95 in Florence County near Timmonsville Thursday morning after they side-swiped another vehicle, then struck a tree after both vehicles drove off the road.
Horry County Schools Early College High School was one of just 342 schools in the nation to earn the National Blue Ribbon Schools designation for 2017, based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps between student subgroups.
What a long road it's been, but finally Myrtle Beach is getting Food Trucks. I am so happy so see that a few will be allowed to operate…even though it's on a trial basis. And, I'm so happy to see that the owners and operators of food trucks did not give up in their battle to bring this new attraction to the beach.
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.
She has won 11 Emmys, eight for acting and three as a producer.
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.
