Police: Man accidentally shoots mother-in-law in leg while tryin - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman sustained a minor injury to her left ankle after her son-in-law accidentally shot her while trying to kill a snake.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, the shooting happened at a home off Jackson Bluff Road in the Conway area on Wednesday.

The man said his mother-in-law was leaving the home after having dinner with the family, but came back inside after getting scared by a snake on the front steps.

According to the report, the victim’s daughter and her husband grabbed a golf club and a shovel to push the snake away. Instead, the reptile retreated underneath the steps.

Attempts were made to use a shovel to kill the hiding snake, but were unsuccessful. The man told police he retrieved his gun and used a flashlight to locate the snake underneath the steps.

According to his account to law enforcement, the man told everyone not to move and that he was going to shoot the snake. He fired off a round and “immediately heard (the victim) cry out in pain,” the report stated.

The victim said she stepped down off the steps when she heard the gun go off and felt immediate pain, realizing she had been shot in the left leg.

Medical staff said the bullet went through the left ankle area without causing any major damage, according to the incident report. The victim was treated and released.

