Consider This: Food trucks a positive change for the area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

What a long road it’s been, but finally Myrtle Beach is getting Food Trucks. I am so happy so see that a few will be allowed to operate…even though it’s on a trial basis.

And, I’m so happy to see that the owners and operators of food trucks did not give up in their battle to bring this new attraction to the beach.

Consider This: in so many other cities food trucks are not only a different option for people to grab lunch…they have actually become an attraction for tourists and a destination for locals to have an evening out.

Change is hard for many people, and many times the initial reaction to someone’s new idea is to shoot it down.

But luckily, that mindset was changed with perseverance and the entrepreneurial spirit this city is full of and thrives on.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.