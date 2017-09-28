SCHP: Driver dies after side-swiping vehicle, striking tree near Timmonsville

Horry County Schools Early College High School was one of just 342 schools in the nation to earn the National Blue Ribbon Schools designation for 2017, based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps between student subgroups.More >>
What a long road it’s been, but finally Myrtle Beach is getting Food Trucks. I am so happy so see that a few will be allowed to operate…even though it’s on a trial basis. And, I’m so happy to see that the owners and operators of food trucks did not give up in their battle to bring this new attraction to the beach.More >>
Former Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan sent three separate emails explaining his side of the story in the moments and days after an incident that ultimately led to his arrest. WMBF News obtained the emails through a Freedom of Information Act request. The first is dated May 26 and time stamped 11:59 a.m. Jordan says he was at his desk when a girl who appeared distraught needed help dealing with someone who was being bullied.More >>
The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off event originally scheduled to take place in Fajardo, Puerto Rico will potentially be relocated to Coastal Carolina University in Conway due to the devastation left to the commonwealth by Hurricane Maria.More >>
The Conway Police Department has identified an individual suspected of fraud in Conway. The suspect allegedly used a stolen debit card to make withdrawals from the victim’s bank account via an ATM, a press release from Conway PD stated.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
She has won 11 Emmys, eight for acting and three as a producer.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office says a Chalmette man brutally murdered his ex-wife with an ax as her mother begged for her daughter's life.More >>
