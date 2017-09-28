SCHP: Driver dies after side-swiping vehicle, striking tree near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on I-95 in Florence County near Timmonsville Thursday morning after they side-swiped another vehicle, then struck a tree after both vehicles drove off the road.

According to Lance Corporal Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, both vehicles were traveling north on I-95 near mile marker 152 at about 5:45 a.m. Both vehicles were slowing for traffic, and as both vehicles changed lanes, the first vehicle side-swiped the second vehicle.

Both vehicles went the roadway, and the first vehicle struck a tree, killing the driver, Jones said.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCHP. WMBF News is working to learn the identity of the deceased driver.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.