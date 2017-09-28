SCHP: Driver dies after side-swiping vehicle, striking tree near - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SCHP: Driver dies after side-swiping vehicle, striking tree near Timmonsville

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on I-95 in Florence County near Timmonsville Thursday morning after they side-swiped another vehicle, then struck a tree after both vehicles drove off the road.

According to Lance Corporal Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, both vehicles were traveling north on I-95 near mile marker 152 at about 5:45 a.m. Both vehicles were slowing for traffic, and as both vehicles changed lanes, the first vehicle side-swiped the second vehicle.

Both vehicles went the roadway, and the first vehicle struck a tree, killing the driver, Jones said.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCHP. WMBF News is working to learn the identity of the deceased driver.

