Robeson County Confederate monument vandalized

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway by the Lumberton Police Department after a Confederate monument outside the Robeson County Courthouse was defaced with graffiti.

The words “feather” and “heather” were painted onto the statue, which was reported vandalized on September 24th. The graffiti has since been removed.

The monument, which was dedicated in 1907, was sponsored by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.

Copyright 2017. WMBF News. All rights reserved.