Woman dies after being shot in the head in Red Springs; man charged with murder

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Robeson County man is charged with first-degree murder after one of the two women he reportedly shot in a vehicle Wednesday night died.

Kendra Breeden, 26, died Thursday evening as a result of being shot in the head, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The other woman was shot in the legs; there are no updates to her condition.

Jerry Oxendine was arrested Thursday and charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the RCSO. He was later charged with first degree murder for Breeden's death.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Oxendine and another man were being followed by a male subject who they were familiar with. The man stopped his vehicle on the shoulder of Buie Philadelphus Road in Red Springs, where Oxendine was waiting for him. The victims arrived in a separate vehicle on the same roadway. Oxendine allegedly shot into the vehicle, striking both victims.

Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment, a press release stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.